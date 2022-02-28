Don’t Make Fun of the War When Making Statements on the Internet

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02/26/2022 An Ukrainian Vlogger released a Chinese video asking Chinese people not to make fun of war when making statements on the internet. She said the bantering remarks about the war are stinging the hearts of the Ukrainian people and also affecting the Chinese people who live and work in Ukraine.