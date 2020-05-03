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Survivors Ch. #8 – Reunion (Escape from the Holocaust) – Apocalypse Movie
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14 views • May 03, 2020
In Chapter 8 (Reunion), Chloe and Rayford are finally reunited after a very difficult period of separation. Rayford has important things to tell his daughter about his radical life changes, but how will Chloe respond to Rayford's new way of life, which so much of the world simply cannot understand? Meanwhile, Irene and Raymie have been released from their camp in Canada, and are on their way to meet Rayford and Chloe in London. Watch the author's comments on this chapter here: https://youtu.be/sZ7nZj-OfXs Watch another ES video about the importance of connecting with people: https://youtu.be/c1IKG7opYpo
*** End Time Survivors is a movement preparing people for something called "The Great Tribulation". We welcome contributions from others. Check out other videos on our channel [https://goo.gl/oTZPJj] and visit our website for more information. http://www.endtimesurvivors.com Please subscribe to stay informed as we upload more videos each week. [Subscribe! https://goo.gl/KkFxPC] #EndTimeSurvivors #Survivors Novel #EscapeTheHolocaust
*** End Time Survivors is a movement preparing people for something called "The Great Tribulation". We welcome contributions from others. Check out other videos on our channel [https://goo.gl/oTZPJj] and visit our website for more information. http://www.endtimesurvivors.com Please subscribe to stay informed as we upload more videos each week. [Subscribe! https://goo.gl/KkFxPC] #EndTimeSurvivors #Survivors Novel #EscapeTheHolocaust
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