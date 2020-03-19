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Fruit, Vegetable, Meat Vanishes Across the Globe (949)
ADAPT2030 | Civilization Cycle
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397 views • March 19, 2020
As the global finance and logistics declines so many containers were in route returning to China and few if any have left in the last two months that there is a container shortage across the planet. Refrigerated containers are scarce driving delivery costs to unseen heights for seafood and meats. Air cargo is reduced across the planet by 75% and 80% of all cargo is delivered by truck in the US. Farmers can grow the food, but there is a bottleneck in getting it delivered.

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*** Today's Story Links ***
Air traffic slow, cargo flights get priority for free slots at Schiphol https://www.freshplaza.com/article/92...
Refrigerated container rates soar https://www.freshplaza.com/article/91...
California growers hit by Coronavirus crippling global shipping https://www.freshplaza.com/article/91...
American and European ports suffer record low container availability https://www.freshplaza.com/article/91...
“In Asia, shipping companies do not guarantee if and when goods will arrive" https://www.freshplaza.com/article/91...
Band clouds Dubai https://pbs.twimg.com/media/ETOPDceX0...

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Created & Produced by David DuByne
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Keywords
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