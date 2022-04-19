See Extensive Ecological Damage from Mass Migration on Texas Border River | Breitbart

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The Texas bank of the Rio Grande is littered with growing mounds of discarded garbage left behind by the thousands of migrants entering the United States. Breitbart Texas retraced the path taken by nearly 500 migrants each day.