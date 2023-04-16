https://gettr.com/post/p2eg9gre1fa

04/13/2023 Nicole on The Matt Locke Show: The DOJ charges Mr. Miles Guo with 12 counts of defrauding $1 billion. But in the 32-page indictment, the DOJ and the SEC could not even provide a real victim’s name. The federal government has detained an American resident on American soil without proof of what they're accusing him of. #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang

Matt Locke Show podcast: https://open.spotify.com/show/4YhHVaMKfPo9HEySArwpzy





04/13/2023 妮可参加Matt Locke Show：司法部以12项罪名指控郭文贵先生欺诈10亿美元，但在郭先生长达32页的起诉书中，美国司法部和证劵交易委员会甚至无法提供一个真正受害者的名字，联邦政府在完全没有证据的情况下，在美国国土上拘留一位美国居民。 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平





