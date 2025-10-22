THE FIGHTING IRISH DO IT AGAIN

Setting the example for the whole world to see as thousands of righteous men and women have taken to the streets to protest and demand a change in regards to the invasion of military-aged men. They think they can go around raping and pillaging. A female child (aged 10 years) is reported to have been the victim of a serious sexual assault in the early hours of Monday, 20 October 2025, in the area around Citywest Hotel, Saggart, Dublin.





The girl was under the care of the state child-and-family agency, Tusla (placed voluntarily by her family in February 2025) and was living in a fully staffed registered residential placement. On the weekend of the incident, she had absconded from the supervised placement during a planned recreational outing. She later returned to a relative and subsequently went missing again. The alleged location of the assault was outside the hotel complex (or in the surrounding grounds) rather than inside the hotel building itself, though the precise spot is under forensic examination.





A male suspect (in his 20s or 30s) described as an international protection applicant/asylum seeker who previously had a deportation order against him was arrested and is in garda custody under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 (which allows up to 24 hours of detention while being questioned). Gardaí (Ireland’s national police) have issued a witness appeal, asking anyone who was in the vicinity of Citywest Drive, Garter Lane, Citywest LUAS stop, or Saggart LUAS stop between 11:00pm on Sunday (19 Oct) and 1:30am on Monday (20 Oct) to come forward.





A crime-scene cordon was put in place around part of the Citywest Hotel grounds and two locations near it; CCTV and forensic investigations are underway. The hotel is being used by the state for accommodation of international protection applicants/services (via International Protection Accommodation Service (IPAS)). Take note, people, this is how it's done. The police won't side with the people unless they are forced to. It seems some cops got the gist of it and burned some of their own police cars in celebration (wink wink).