Pain Education Podcast: Signs of Inflammation | Small Actionable Steps to Quiet the Neurology

Have you struggled to get signs of inflammation & pain to fully cool down? Inflammation is one of our body's most powerful healing tools, unless we never get a chance to fully extinguish the fire. Do you have these common signs of a raging fire or smoldering inflammation? -Arthritis/Joint Pain -Chronically swollen puffy/tender areas -Reduced range of motion -Lethargy/slow energy production -Brain Fog -Swings in memory or cognition In this episode of the Pain Education Podcast, Alex Corey and Bill Parravano address some of the root causes of inflammation (ie: dehydration), subtle signs to watch for, and the prerequisites for allowing our body to heal and soothe our innate defense and healing mechanism. Let's dive into some of the small, immediately actionable protocols for awareness and quieting our neurology in order to trace the pain back to its foundation.


