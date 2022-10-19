Russian Gains in Bakhmut, Ukraine Overextended, & US Lectures India

Update for Russian Ops vs. Ukraine for October 17, 2022

- Russian forces are closing in on Bakhmut city - with even the Western media noting the inevitability of Russia’s victory there;

- Ukrainian offensives are grinding to a halt - whatever additional gains they make will be temporary and inevitably reversed as Russia prepares what appears to be a major offensive of its own;

- Western media is depending heavily on propaganda to paper over severe weapon and ammunition shortages in Ukraine and the implications it has on Kiev’s fighting capacity;

- The US is lashing out with an increasingly desperate tone as nations around the globe refuse to subordinate themselves and their nation’s interests to US foreign policy objectives - India being among them;

References:

France 24 - Under approaching Russian fire in Bakhmut, eastern Ukraine (October 16, 2022):

https://www.france24.com/en/live-news/20221016-under-approaching-russian-fire-in-bakhmut-eastern-ukraine

ABC (Australia) - Heavy fighting in Soledar, Bakhmut in Donbas, Russia sends thousands of troops to Belarus:

https://www.abc.net.au/news/2022-10-17/heavy-fighting-in-donbas-russia-sends-troops-to-belarus/101541560

Business Insider - Russia is making excuses for why it can't stop US-made HIMARS from shredding its military in Ukraine:

https://www.businessinsider.com/russia-making-excuses-for-not-stopping-us-himars-in-ukraine-2022-10

New York Times - A new package of U.S. military aid will speed more mobile rocket launchers to Ukraine.:

https://www.nytimes.com/2022/10/05/world/a-new-625-million-package-of-us-military-aid-will-speed-4-more-mobile-rocket-launchers-to-ukraine.html

France 24 - US ammunition supplies dwindle as Ukraine war drains stockpiles:

https://www.france24.com/en/live-news/20221008-us-ammunition-supplies-dwindle-as-ukraine-war-drains-stockpiles

Politico - India’s stance on the Ukraine war makes little sense:

https://www.politico.eu/article/indias-stance-on-the-ukraine-war-makes-little-sense/

How to Support The New Atlas' Work (and thank you!):

Buy Me A Coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/TheNewAtlas

Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/landdestroyer

PromptPay: 0851547235

PayPal: [email protected]

Cryptocurrency Donations:

Ethereum (ETH): 0xee6ed93c3adc474450011e9af22939a0b9b312c7

BitCoin (BTC): 1AfGnbmHxA6cy9YKUSxysXvpJPyecpBKrr

Monero (XMR): 845TCXx3pchSBXuDL7FHG679gbWD2wkHS6MJxuq7jFVsVFj7T6xsry747uhhGZUdkaRXbbrMfo5c8RnGfzGZ13KxQUdHVLR

Mirrored - The New Atlas