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Russian military aircraft intercepted a British RAF Rivet Joint spy plane over the Black Sea, flying within six metres of the surveillance aircraft
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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 A Russian military aircraft intercepted a British RAF Rivet Joint spy plane over the Black Sea, flying within six metres of the surveillance aircraft and triggering its onboard emergency systems, according to the UK Ministry of Defence. (Yesterday)

The British, naturally, described it as "dangerous and reckless" while also confirming the crew "completed their mission safely, the plane landed without incident, and nobody was hurt."

The MoD also helpfully reminded everyone that the Rivet Joint is a "specialist reconnaissance aircraft equipped with advanced electronic surveillance sensors" - essentially admitting they were running an intelligence collection operation on Russia's doorstep and are upset Russia reacted.

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politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
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