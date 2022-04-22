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CSC Talk Radio Celebrated 10 Years on the Air
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0 view • April 22, 2022
This video was taken about a year ago. CSC Talk Radio is still on the air LIVE every weekday from 10:06 - 11 AM CT. We are new to Brighteon. We will attempt to transition away from FB. Please take a look at us. We hope to eventually see more views here than on FB.
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