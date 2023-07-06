Create New Account
Lancet Hits on various AFU targets - 6th July 2023
The Prisoner
Published Yesterday
  1. The defeat of the Ukrainian 122-mm self-propelled guns 2S1 "Carnation" by "Lancet"
  2. ﻿﻿Effective destruction of a BMP-2 with the help of the Lancet.

  3. Lancet destroys German-manufactured PzH 2000 self-propelled howitzer

    UAV operators uncovered a firing position of an AFU self-propelled gun camouflaged in a forested area. The hit detonated ammunition, resulting in complete destruction.

Sources @Intel Slava Z & Russian MOD

ukrainerussianuavslancets

