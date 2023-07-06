Lancet Hits on various AFU targets - 6th July 2023

- The defeat of the Ukrainian 122-mm self-propelled guns 2S1 "Carnation" by "Lancet"
- Effective destruction of a BMP-2 with the help of the Lancet.
Lancet destroys German-manufactured PzH 2000 self-propelled howitzer
UAV operators uncovered a firing position of an AFU self-propelled gun camouflaged in a forested area. The hit detonated ammunition, resulting in complete destruction.
Sources @Intel Slava Z & Russian MOD
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.