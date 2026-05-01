Iran LEGO-style: ‘Donny is a joke!’ - Fresh diss track tears

🔥 ‘Donny is a joke!’ Fresh LEGO-style diss track tears

The war with Iran, which the US started at Israel’s behest, turned into a costly quagmire with no light at the end of the tunnel for Trump, and this new LEGO-style parody gleefully reminds him.

🤡 “He started this in February, promised a quick win. Now the strait is still closed and the gas prices just begin: $4.23 a gallon, diesel $5.46. Forty-five percent jump, that’s some painful economic streaks,” the song goes.

💥“Donny is a hoax!” the lyrics’ author declares, mocking Trump’s fiasco in the Gulf.

Cynthia... If you want to view more of these, I have a playlist, link:

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/pursuitoftruth/playlists