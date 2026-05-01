Iran LEGO-style: ‘Donny is a joke!’ - Fresh diss track tears

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🔥 ‘Donny is a joke!’ Fresh LEGO-style diss track tears
The war with Iran, which the US started at Israel’s behest, turned into a costly quagmire with no light at the end of the tunnel for Trump, and this new LEGO-style parody gleefully reminds him.
🤡 “He started this in February, promised a quick win. Now the strait is still closed and the gas prices just begin: $4.23 a gallon, diesel $5.46. Forty-five percent jump, that’s some painful economic streaks,” the song goes.
💥“Donny is a hoax!” the lyrics’ author declares, mocking Trump’s fiasco in the Gulf.
Cynthia... If you want to view more of these, I have a playlist, link: