BRICS MEMBER CHARGES ISAEL WAR CRIMS

Hooray for Israel look at this terrorist getting wrapped in her burial shrouds. This is another one that will not kill an Israel. I mean look at them. They definitely look like a terrorist to me. How about you? To be buried in a cemetery we even let our terrorist have their final resting place. Oh that’s right we’re gonna wait till they bury them and then we’re gonna bomb their burial place. Also, that’s what a good Zionist does

