VAX-POISONED SHEFFIELD STAR “MYSTERIOUSLY” DROWNS
ChestyP
ChestyP
1 day ago

George Baldock, 31, drowned in his Glyfada pool on 9 Oct 2024. Post-mortem: no drugs or alcohol, but an enlarged heart prone to arrhythmias; coroner ruled accidental death.

###

George Baldock:

Sheffield United Player of the Season: 2018–19 (fan vote)

PFA EFL Championship Team of the Year: 2018–19

EFL Championship promotion: 2018–19 (2nd place automatic)

Premier League “ever-present” 2019–20: started all 38 league matches, Sheffield United finished 9th (club-record PL points haul)

Greek Super League winner: 2023–24 (Panathinaikos, post-summer 2023 move)

###

Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

Players from Sheffield United joined the millions who have already had their first and second COVID-19 vaccines this week.

Team captain Billy Sharp was one of the first to be jabbed and said: “I would really encourage people to get the vaccine so that we can protect our friends and family".

Anyone aged 18 or over can now simply walk into either Sheffield NHS vaccination centre, Longley Lane, Sheffield S5 7JN, 8am – 5pm Mon-Sun or Vestry Hall, 2 Burngreave Road, Sheffield, S3 9DD Tuesday 10th to Sunday 15th 11.15am-6.30pm to be vaccinated.

No appointment needed, no ID required and you don’t have to be registered with a GP. Friendly NHS vaccinators to answer questions, private booths and no queues.

https://www.facebookDOTcom/SheffieldTeachingHospitals/posts/players-from-sheffield-united-joined-the-millions-who-have-already-had-their-fir/4262140140528261/

george baldock death causegeorge baldock vaccinegeorge baldock heart attackgeorge baldock swimming poolgeorge baldock autopsysheffield united player diespremier league vaccine deathfootballer myocarditisgreek news george baldockgeorge baldock obituary
