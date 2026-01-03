BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
2026 Began With An Image Of Antichrist At Mar-a-Lago And A Muslim Mayor Sworn In On A Qur'an In NYC
Rightly Dividing The Word
Rightly Dividing The Word
193 views • 1 day ago

Everywhere you turn and everywhere you look, everything just seems off, really, really off. We are told that America is right now in a ‘Golden Age’ never before seen in our 250 year history, and not only is that not true, it’s an out-and-out lie, yet a very large sector of our country believe it. We are told America only wants peace, yet we watch as a ramp-up to war takes place around the clock. What’s going on? Is this mass hypnosis, is it mind control, what is it? Hey, Habakkuk, what sayest thou?

“Behold ye among the heathen, and regard, and wonder marvellously: for I will work a work in your days, which ye will not believe, though it be told you.” Habakkuk 1:5 (KJB)

On this episode of the Prophecy News Podcast, over at Mar-a-Lago on New Year’s Eve, people watched as a female artist live-painted a ‘Jesus painting’, but it wasn’t the Jesus of the Bible. This Jesus had a decidedly Roman Catholic feel, with piercing blue eyes, swirling in a sea of dark colors, and looking for all the world like a portrayal of Antichrist. The assembled crowd cheered as it was auctioned off for $3 million dollars to a Catholic charity. Over in New York City, deep in an underground abandoned subway tunnel, the new Socialist Muslim mayor was sworn in on a Qu’ran. To me, this completely sets the tone for what we might expect to see in 2026. Elsewhere, Trump is launching 6G to connect with human implantable devices, renaming all sorts of pre-existing buildings after himself, and preparing to build the Arch Du Trump in Washington. Elon Musk says 2026 will be the year that his Neuralink brain chips really take off, and Islam is positioned for a level of control this country has never seen before. As if all that wasn’t bad enough, Turning Point USA, whom we showed you with our end of year Podcast in 2025 to be a hotbed of demons and devils, is launching a plan to bring their One World Religion to every church in America. This isn’t Satan’s ‘little season’ we are watching, this is the big show. Today we invite you to join us as we lift up the end times rock to see what’s crawling underneath it. It won’t be a pretty sight, but it’ll be the Truth, and we promise it will be a blessing to you here in 2026.

Keywords
biblegodjesuspodcastprophecyend times
Recent News
Vaccine-induced encephalitis and other brain injuries were REBRANDED as &#8220;autism&#8221;

Vaccine-induced encephalitis and other brain injuries were REBRANDED as “autism”

Lance D Johnson
A new front in the drug war: &#8220;Rhino Tranq&#8221; emerges in California

A new front in the drug war: “Rhino Tranq” emerges in California

Willow Tohi
Israeli forces kill Palestinian child amid deepening humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza

Israeli forces kill Palestinian child amid deepening humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza

Patrick Lewis
Gold, BRICS and the Battle for Dollar Dominance: The looming COLLAPSE of dollar hegemony

Gold, BRICS and the Battle for Dollar Dominance: The looming COLLAPSE of dollar hegemony

Kevin Hughes
&#8220;License to browse&#8221; blocked: Aussie Senate rebels against mandatory digital ID for search

“License to browse” blocked: Aussie Senate rebels against mandatory digital ID for search

Willow Tohi
TikTok parent ByteDance goes all in with $14B Nvidia chip SPLURGE

TikTok parent ByteDance goes all in with $14B Nvidia chip SPLURGE

Kevin Hughes
