Air Force General Issues DIRE Warning To Americans, It’s REALLY BAD! Prepare!

NOTE- The Feb. 1st, 2023 date is labeled that way because that is when the military Is set to implement it all, starting Feb. 1st

Subscribe To Our New Youtube Channel, “We’re Forked Up”: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdYMcA1FmvXthe-dhLSN9SQ





SIGN UP FOR RESTRICTED REPUBLIC: https://restrictedrepublic.com

Get The 1st Year For $5 Per Month Use Code: Trump



