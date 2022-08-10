LOCAL AND VOCAL ACTION AND VICTORY in CA!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Aug 9, 2022
Thanks to everyone who has donated to help me with my lawsuit against the Orange County Board of Supervisors. I am seeking for a judgment that even in an "emergency" the law still stands.
We need to claim, embrace and celebrate every victory. Today I share an example of what a simple action by parents had on a large scale.