Episode 485: THE PEPTIDE DIVIDE: HYPE, HOPE & HARD TRUTHS

Del returns from FreedomFest with a major win for “An Inconvenient Study,” which took home two awards at the Anthem Film Festival in Las Vegas.





Then, Strategic Response Partners’ Steve Slepcevic and Byron Rodgers join Del with never-before-seen footage from their search-and-rescue mission following the devastating earthquake in Venezuela.





Jefferey Jaxen exposes a shocking homeschooling prosecution in Brazil, new restrictions taking shape in the U.S., Big Food’s MAHA-era slump, movement on a federal COVID injury table, and a surprise primary win in Iowa.





Finally, Del hosts a special expert panel with regenerative medicine expert Dr. Tyna Moore and clinical pharmacist Jim LaValle to separate the promise of peptides from the hype. Are they safe? Are they natural? Which therapies show genuine potential, what risks should patients understand, and how can consumers identify reliable providers and products? Del brings viewers’ most pressing questions directly to the experts.





Guests: Steve Slepcevic, Byron Rodgers, Dr. Tyna Moore, ND, DC., Jim LaValle, RPh





Airdate: July 16, 2026