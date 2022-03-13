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MITCH TAEBEL KIDNAPPING NEWS COVERAGE POLICE PURSUIT COMPILATION!!!
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50 views • March 13, 2022
THIS WAS A KIDNAPPING BECAUSE MR. TAEBEL WAS NOT RELEASED ON BAIL AS THE EIGTH AMENDMENT OF THE U.S. CONSTITUTION REQUIRES AND IF IT WASN'T A KIDNAPPING HE WOULD HAVE BEEN RELEASED. MR. TAEBEL HAD MADE A 15 MINUTE LECTURE VIDEO ABOUT THE CONSTITUTION AND EXCESSIVE GOVERNMENT AND HAD FILED SEVERAL LAWSUITS AGAINST OFFICIALS AND THEREFORE HAD A VERY REASONABLE BELIEF HE WAS BEING KIDNAPPED WHETHER OR NOT IT WAS AN INTENTIONAL KIDNAPPING WHICH IS ALL THE LAW REQUIRES IN ORDER TO UTILIZE SELF DEFENSE.
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