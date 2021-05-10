The Walls Are Closing In on Fauci & All of the People That Run Into Affairs With CCP

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5/8/2021 Raheem Kassam: The walls are closing in on Fauci on Daszak, and all of the people that have run into affairs with the CCP and helped the CCP get to the place that it was at. Long term New York time scientist writer Nicholas Wade published an article in the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists regarding the lab origin of the CCP virus.