Mr. Erez Eshel Sharing About Stories and Understanding of Holocaust Remembrance Day

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【Ukraine Rescue】04/27/2022 Israeli volunteers hold Holocaust Remembrance Day in the tent of the New Federal State of China. Mr. Erez Eshel says the Holocaust was pure evil, and defeating it took time. In this process, it is important to develop a new generation of leaders with courage and vision. He believes that the CCP intends to disrupt the world order with the Covid virus and will invade Taiwan. The civilized world should not remain silent about this.