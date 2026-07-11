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According to former UK PM Liz Truss, a global "blob" of unelected elites drives the policies of Western governments from behind the scenes—from open borders to Net Zero.
She traces this framework back to organisations such as the World Economic Forum and the Club of Rome.
Source @RealWideAwakeMedia
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