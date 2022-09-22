The War in Our Heads (Bible Talks with Steve Wohlberg)

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“There was war in heaven” (Revelation 12:7) a long time ago. That war isn’t over. It continues daily inside OUR HEADS. Who are the contestants? What are the issues? How can we win? Let Pastor Steve Wohlberg lead you into a deep study of Revelation 12:7-9 so you can be a survivor, not a casualty, during these closing scenes of the great drama of the ages.