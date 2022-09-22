Create New Account
The War in Our Heads (Bible Talks with Steve Wohlberg)
White Horse Media
Published 2 months ago |

“There was war in heaven” (Revelation 12:7) a long time ago. That war isn’t over. It continues daily inside OUR HEADS. Who are the contestants? What are the issues? How can we win? Let Pastor Steve Wohlberg lead you into a deep study of Revelation 12:7-9 so you can be a survivor, not a casualty, during these closing scenes of the great drama of the ages.

Keywords
white horse mediabible talks with steve wohlbergwar in our heads

