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The Staff Of Lloyd's Bank Are Exposing The Fraud And Corruption In The Banking System(Re-Uploaded)
Vigilent Citizen
Vigilent Citizen
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890 views • July 04, 2022


This video was taken down within 24hrs of its release due to the severity of the questions.


When the staff of Lloyd's Bank are exposing the fraud and corruption in the banking system.


We have a 72 year old professor, former Lloyd's bank manager, who's been in banking all of his life pointing out the EVIL in the banking system, even saying the customers cannot trust banking to do the right thing.


You can see how they try to sweep his commets under the carpet by putting personal positive shine on the corruption, but to their surprise, the next speaker hits them with a strike!


He is a former police detective and Criminal investigator dealing with 100 costumers and shareholders of the bank's who have been ripped off by banking fraud.


This case is still ongoing and slowly being exposed.


They don't want this out, so please share!


Keywords
corruptioncontrollloydbanking systemexposing fraud
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy