NIGHT SHADOWS 05192023 -- Jesus Christ said THE TRUTH Will Make You Free . . . IF you continue. Satan Controls

While it may seem rather quiet, there is a lot going on behind the scenes as the NWO boys and girls push for their Great Reset and total control over everyone on Earth. Satan is the great controller, and Jesus Christ sets a person free, so we all know who is behind this reset button. Solar flares continue unabated as the Sun grows increasingly angry throwing off CME after CME. This seems to indicate that we are nearing Dr. Doom's KILL SHOT day that will hit mankind. Then we have earthquakes and volcanic activity increasing as well along with erratic weather. The WHO appears to be getting ready for another series of "shots/jabs" for all of humanity, while the USA border is being invaded by 5th column military ops right under our noses and more...

