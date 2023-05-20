NIGHT SHADOWS 05192023 -- Jesus Christ said THE TRUTH Will Make You Free . . . IF you continue. Satan Controls

While it may seem rather quiet, there is a lot going on behind the scenes as the NWO boys and girls push for their Great Reset and total control over everyone on Earth. Satan is the great controller, and Jesus Christ sets a person free, so we all know who is behind this reset button. Solar flares continue unabated as the Sun grows increasingly angry throwing off CME after CME. This seems to indicate that we are nearing Dr. Doom's KILL SHOT day that will hit mankind. Then we have earthquakes and volcanic activity increasing as well along with erratic weather. The WHO appears to be getting ready for another series of "shots/jabs" for all of humanity, while the USA border is being invaded by 5th column military ops right under our noses and more...
Thanks for listening and if you feel led to:
Become a NIGHT SHADOWS Member at $9.95 per month: http://nightshadows.valueaddon.com/users/subscribe/56049f9a-993c-45ab-8d26-6e16c0a8a241
Get ALL 3 FREQUENCY ebooks, 2 monthly 40-page PDF magazines, daily news and MUCH MORE!!
Stewart Best P.O. Box 55 Downsville, WI 54735 Larry Taylor P.O. Box 317 Talihina, OK. 74571-0317
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/Runty1940
The best way to stay in touch with us is to be on the email list: http://eepurl.com/bs1HBv
FREE!! Stewart Best’s “DARKLIGHT” – over 700 pages for free.
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1AOcDqr9AHip5TC-ueTShecKt9YcqYief/view
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.