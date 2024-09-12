FEATURED11:59 The Coming FIRE!- Dream of Nuclear Attack, 🚨🚨 🚨 PRESIDENT BIDEN REPORTEDLY 🚨READY TO GIVE UKRAINE PERMISSION TO 🚨 🚨🚨 ATTACK RUSSIA 🚨 🚨 🚨

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
America’s news channels, talk radio shows, and news websites are abuzz today with chatter about last night’s presidential debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump. Meanwhile, few Americans know how fast the USA is racing toward a nuclear nightmare with Russia. Big things are underway.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 09/11/2024