UK to Train Ukrainian Troops: Empty Gesture to Keep Proxy War Going

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Reuters in their article, "UK's Boris Johnson offers Ukraine soldiers' training programme," sounds like a generous offer but in reality it doesn't even come close to replacing the number of troops Ukraine is losing every month.
Also, 120 days = 4 months meaning at the end of the training you will have just basic infantrymen who will go into combat with insufficient specialized training and without noncommissioned officers and officers necessary for warfare involving anything bigger than fire teams and squads.
Why is the UK offering this empty gesture? It is simply to convince Ukraine to fight a little longer against its own best interests and at the cost of more lives and territory for the sake of the UK and US "extending" Russia a little more.
References:
Reuters - UK's Boris Johnson offers Ukraine soldiers' training programme:
https://www.reuters.com/world/uk/uks-boris-johnson-offers-ukraine-soldiers-training-programme-2022-06-17/
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