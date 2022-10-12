Dr. Mark Trozzi: Toxic Metals in Covid Shots

"We’ve never shot people with crazy cocktails like this," said Dr. Mark Trozzi in regard to the undisclosed content of Covid jabs of various brands.In this interview with The New American, Dr. Trozzi reveals the findings of the extensive laboratory analysis done by the international group of scientists of the German Working Group for Covid Vaccine Analysis. The analysis showed that the vials of Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson contain numerous elements that do not belong to the human body and have a strong potency to harm it, such as cobalt, iron, aluminum, chromium, titanium, silicon, sulfur, and others. None of these were declared by the manufacturers.

The scientists also analyzed the blood samples of the vaccinated and unvaccinated people. It was found that injected people had 100-percent consistently altered blood with damaged red blood cells that often stuck to each other, even to the extreme of "rouleaux formation." That, according to the doctor, explains the high risk of blood clotting in vaccinated people.

Dr. Trozzi also touched on the critical risk of reverse transcription of viral mRNA from the shots into human DNA. That means that human cells can become permanent factories for the spike protein, or, in other words, "for as long as the patient survives."

The doctor advised vaccinated people not to take any additional doses and to detoxify their bodies from the spike protein. https://worldcouncilforhealth.org/resources/spike-protein-detox-guide/

Dr. Mark Trozzi has been practicing emergency medicine for the past twenty-five years. He has been teaching critical resuscitation and trauma medicine for more than a decade, and he held multiple university teaching positions over the past two decades until he began bringing Covid truth to the public.

To learn more about Dr. Mark Trozzi, please visit https://drtrozzi.org/

To learn more about the discussed report, please visit https://drtrozzi.org/2022/09/23/whats-really-in-the-covid-vaccines/



