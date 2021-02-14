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Bread-The Good, The Bad and The Ugly
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168 views • February 14, 2021
If you’re eating a lot of bread and other products made out of flour, it's very likely you are eating toxic substances. The wheat seed has been altered in the US as well as many other countries. This causes a biologically unnatural grain, which is not very compatible with human's and animal's bodies. One of the issues is gluten- a natural substance contained in some grains. Gluten itself is not bad but the gluten in the altered wheat seed IS bad. It causes damage to the lining of the gut which may result in leaky gut syndrome and inflammation of the intestines. This is one of a number of problems with today's wheat flour. we discuss them all in this video.
Here are some links regarding heritage wheat:
https://sunriseflourmill.com/
https://www.heritageflourbaking.com/
pages/why-heritage-grains
Here’s the bread I eat:
https://www.foodforlife.com/about_us/ezekiel-49
(It’s not gluten-free so if you have celiac, you can’t eat it)
Here’s a company making great crackers and baking mixes:
https://www.simplemills.com/
Here are some links regarding heritage wheat:
https://sunriseflourmill.com/
https://www.heritageflourbaking.com/
pages/why-heritage-grains
Here’s the bread I eat:
https://www.foodforlife.com/about_us/ezekiel-49
(It’s not gluten-free so if you have celiac, you can’t eat it)
Here’s a company making great crackers and baking mixes:
https://www.simplemills.com/
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