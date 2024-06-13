War on Gaza: Footage shows summary executions of Palestinians by Israeli soldiers

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Videos obtained by Al Jazeera from Gaza depict apparent summary executions of Palestinians by Israeli soldiers. The footage, taken around al-Rashid Street, a coastal road connecting north and south Gaza, was recorded on June 1st. Although the moment of death is not shown, it reveals instances where individuals were shot by Israeli soldiers, including a person walking along the beach and a group of Palestinians on May 17th. In one video, a person is seen raising their hands in surrender before being shot, with soldiers later removing the body.
Antony Loewenstein is the author of 'The Palestine Laboratory', a book on Israel’s arms and surveillance industry. He joins us live from Sydney to discuss the latest updates.
Mirrored - Al Jazeera
