❗️On the Khreshchatyk square in the center of Kiev, not far from Zelensky’s office, an electrical substation was attacked.
Adding:
Russia fired more than 40 missiles at Ukraine this morning, at least 30 were destroyed, Zelensky reports.
The target was gas infrastructure and energy facilities; the operation of the energy system was maintained, according to him
More than 70 attack drones were also shot down overnight.