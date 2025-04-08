Bubble Symphony (1997, Saturn)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Bubble Symphony (バブルシンフォニー) is an arcade platform game originally
developed by Taito for the arcdes. It was ported to the Saturn and
published by Ving. It was only released in Japan. A Playstation version
was planned, but got cancelled.
The game has the same basic premise as Bubble Bobble, but there are a few additions. You can now choose between four characters, Bubblun, Bobblun, Kululun, and Cororon, and each of them has different attributes. After finishing a world, you can choose between different paths/worlds to play. Depending on your skill and the secrets you find, you'll have different endings.