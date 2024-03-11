Did Someone Say it would Stop Transmission?

Just as the 'asymptomatic spread' chant was needed to implement
lockdowns, the lie of the jab stopping infection and transmission was a
crucial factor in getting jabs in arms and also in sewing a deep and
long lasting divide in humanity.
For those who still think the world leaders simply got this and other things wrong, were too optimistic or a series of 'mistakes', then it's time to snap out of it. All advice about lockdowns, health, masks, social distancing and the jabs, were not just wrong, but the opposite to healthy, EVERY TIME. You would have more chance of winning the lottery three times in a row than making the decisions that our leaders made.
