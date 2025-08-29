RFK JR. LAUNCHES HHS PROBE INTO SSRIS, SCHOOL SHOOTINGS

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The tragic mass shooting at a Minneapolis Catholic school by a 23-year-old shooter, who identified as transgender, has reignited concerns about a possible connection between SSRIs and violent mass shootings. HHS Director Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced that the National Institutes of Health will investigate whether these widely prescribed antidepressants may play a role in fueling such acts of violence.