9/11 The BIGGEST LIE 29 - "The FINAL COUNTDOWN" - By James Easton, July 25th 2023
This is it. The Final Movie. It encompasses the numerology of the towers, the night shots of the towers which prove that Israeli personnel were rigging to top of Tower 1 for the fake plane hit and the destruction sequence of the "collapse" of the top of the tower. It reveals the hard core facts that prove that 9/11 was a design, and it lays bare the truth about no planes with a segment on the non-existant wake vortex in the tower videos. This video assaults the very fabric of the lie of 9/11 perpetrated on the entire world. James fesses up about his role in all of this. IT was IN him. Running time 3 hours 20 minutes. Uploaded July 25th 2023. Five Stars. ***** You have been waiting for this, a long fucking time.

