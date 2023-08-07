Trump attorney John Lauro: This indictment is a game changer.

Trump attorney John Lauro: "This indictment is about pure politics. We engage in vigorous debate in this country about politics.
What we don't do is criminalize political speech. This indictment is a game changer.
This indictment is the first time that we've taken political speech and said we're going to criminalize it by the party that's in control against the party that's contesting the next election, where the two individuals involved are going to be running for office.
That is an incredible set of circumstances."
https://twitter.com/KanekoaTheGreat/status/1688345814635282432
@KanekoaTheGreat
