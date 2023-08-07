Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Trump attorney John Lauro: This indictment is a game changer.
channel image
GalacticStorm
2082 Subscribers
Shop now
137 views
Published 19 hours ago

Trump attorney John Lauro: "This indictment is about pure politics. We engage in vigorous debate in this country about politics.


What we don't do is criminalize political speech. This indictment is a game changer.


This indictment is the first time that we've taken political speech and said we're going to criminalize it by the party that's in control against the party that's contesting the next election, where the two individuals involved are going to be running for office.


That is an incredible set of circumstances."


https://twitter.com/KanekoaTheGreat/status/1688345814635282432


@KanekoaTheGreat

Keywords
arrestindictmentpresident donald j trumptrump attorney john lauro

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket