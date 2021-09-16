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5-11 YEARS OLD? CA COUNTIES PREPARE AHEAD OF PFIZER VACCINE!!!! SMH
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320 views • September 16, 2021
Pfizer is planning to submit data to the FDA by the end of this month with hopes for a green light to start vaccinating kids 5 to 11 years old before Halloween. Health officers across the Bay Area are starting to prepare how distribution will work once the vaccine is authorized. SMH.
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