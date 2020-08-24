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I’m Afraid! What’s Hitting American Shores Will Knock Us Out Cold—What’s Not Said Has a Major Impact!
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230 views • August 24, 2020
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https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8656065/Louisiana-Cuba-residents-evacuate-twin-storms-aim-U-S-coast.html?
https://endtimeheadlines.org/2020/08/recent-derecho-storm-destroyed-iowa-harvests-caused-catastrophic-destruction-to-millions-of-acres/
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8656905/Hundreds-thousands-California-residents-flee-wildfires-continue-rage.html?
https://www.wsj.com/articles/even-with-a-strong-crop-this-year-u-s-farmers-are-suffering-11598088601
https://www.ibtimes.sg/united-nations-warns-famine-biblical-proportions-imminent-due-covid-19-millions-starve-50506
https://www.zerohedge.com/personal-finance/quarter-mile-food-bank-line-spotted-queens-fiscal-cliff-underway
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/portland-blm-revolutionaries-bring-guillotine-suburbs-where-they-burn-american-flags
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8657923/Police-precinct-set-fire-night-riots-Portland.html
https://www.zerohedge.com/medical/new-ebola-outbreak-reported-congo-who-alarmed
https://thefederalist.com/2020/08/22/biden-i-will-shut-down-nation-in-january-if-scientists-tell-me-to/
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https://news.yahoo.com/death-valley-hits-record-breaking-124600001.html
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8656065/Louisiana-Cuba-residents-evacuate-twin-storms-aim-U-S-coast.html?
https://endtimeheadlines.org/2020/08/recent-derecho-storm-destroyed-iowa-harvests-caused-catastrophic-destruction-to-millions-of-acres/
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8656905/Hundreds-thousands-California-residents-flee-wildfires-continue-rage.html?
https://www.wsj.com/articles/even-with-a-strong-crop-this-year-u-s-farmers-are-suffering-11598088601
https://www.ibtimes.sg/united-nations-warns-famine-biblical-proportions-imminent-due-covid-19-millions-starve-50506
https://www.zerohedge.com/personal-finance/quarter-mile-food-bank-line-spotted-queens-fiscal-cliff-underway
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/portland-blm-revolutionaries-bring-guillotine-suburbs-where-they-burn-american-flags
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8657923/Police-precinct-set-fire-night-riots-Portland.html
https://www.zerohedge.com/medical/new-ebola-outbreak-reported-congo-who-alarmed
https://thefederalist.com/2020/08/22/biden-i-will-shut-down-nation-in-january-if-scientists-tell-me-to/
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