324) Mark Steele and Claire Edwards: follow-up to WEF digital/electrical endgame
#ClaireEdwards Uncensored
Published 18 hours ago

"The video recording of the first part failed, only the audio was retrievable. During the recording of the second part, most of the time the video image was frozen, my apologies for the imponderables which greatly limited the available quality and quantity of video content. For that, my apologies."


Março 17, 2023 | WEF digital/electrical endgame: 5G kill switch connects digitised humans, money & transport: https://www.brighteon.com/b239161a-5df3-46e0-af96-60a7ed706d35

Links:

Grenfell Tower (London, 2017): https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Grenfell_Tower_fire

Paradise, the deadliest wildire in California's history (2018): https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Camp_Fire_(2018)

President Brezhnev (Soviet Union) came to the UN and wanted to have a treaty to stop the development of electromagnetic weapons (1976). He said, "These weapons are the most horrific weapons that the mind of man has ever devised": https://forlifeonearth.weebly.com/why-is-arthur-firstenberg-not-telling-you-that-5g-is-a-weapon.html

Americans refused to have a UN treaty limiting EMF weapons: https://magdahavas.com/from-zorys-archive/23-research-on-biological-effects-of-radio-frequency-radiation-in-eurasian-communist-countries-1976/

Soviet research on the biological effects: https://ntrl.ntis.gov/NTRL/dashboard/searchResults/titleDetail/PB83176537.xhtml

Nazi Occult - Thule and Vril Society: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VsS7mAbAO7o

(2018) Ex-Dutch Banker Ronald Bernard goes into more detail about the Satanic controllers: https://rumble.com/v1ykdjk-2018-ex-dutch-banker-ronald-bernard-goes-into-more-detail-and-solutions.html

Alex Thomson - The RAINS list – Satanic Ritual Abusers Named (2022): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YrAM1FB4nRY

Alternative View Conference (number 9 was in 2018): https://alternativeview.co.uk/


My website is available at ForLifeonEarth: https://forlifeonearth.life for more information on my work:

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/clairity

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cglH7UO0OX4D

https://rumble.com/user/ForLifeonEarth

https://www.podomatic.com/podcasts/seimua

emf5gmicrowavechemtrailendgame6gclaire edwardskill switchmark steelewefelectrosmogdigitised

