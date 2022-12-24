Create New Account
Episode 360: Religious Tolerance, Really?
Samuel Adams Returns
Published 21 hours ago |

Full posting and references at: https://bit.ly/3REv4Va

Religious Tolerance became Religious Liberty through the efforts of James Madison as well as Thomas Jefferson and others. The crux of the 1st Amendment Establishment Clause is ‘Liberty of Conscience’ and no established national religion.

This program in total is about the original intent of religious liberty and the true meaning of tolerance. In the second segment, I also discuss the another example of the Biden administration forcing the implementation of the National Religion.

Justice Story, in his Commentaries on the Constitution wrote:

    Read more at: https://bit.ly/3REv4Va

Keywords
1st amendmentreligious libertyjoseph storyreligious toleranceestablishment clauseus political morality

