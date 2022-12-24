Episode 360: Religious Tolerance, Really?

Full posting and references at: https://bit.ly/3REv4Va
Religious Tolerance became Religious Liberty through the efforts of James Madison as well as Thomas Jefferson and others. The crux of the 1st Amendment Establishment Clause is ‘Liberty of Conscience’ and no established national religion.
This
program in total is about the original intent of religious liberty
and the true meaning of tolerance. In the second segment, I also
discuss the another example of the Biden administration forcing the
implementation of the National Religion.
Justice Story, in his Commentaries on the Constitution wrote:
Read more at: https://bit.ly/3REv4Va
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.