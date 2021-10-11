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Introduction Video - Naomi Havens
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21 views • October 11, 2021
Naomi Havens introduces herself.
This video was originally recorded in 2019.
I am now a 21 year 2x Cancer Survivor who refused chemo & radiation BOTH times!
I am now 16 years & counting PAST the prediction of the doctors for my Departure from Earth / Rapture Date.
Visit our website:
www.VictoryHaven.org
This video was originally recorded in 2019.
I am now a 21 year 2x Cancer Survivor who refused chemo & radiation BOTH times!
I am now 16 years & counting PAST the prediction of the doctors for my Departure from Earth / Rapture Date.
Visit our website:
www.VictoryHaven.org
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