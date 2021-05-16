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Guess Who Faucis' Wife Is - 2 plus 2 equals 4
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4529 views • May 16, 2021
The wife of Tony "the rat" Fauci completes the story. If anyone had any doubt about the evil which is being carried out by the U.S. and other world governments right now...this connects the dots. Polly is on top of this investigation and as always, delivers an excellent report.
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