SATAN AT THE WAILING WALL - SEAT OF LEWD JEWISH COPULATION RITUAL WITH DEMONS

Brother Nathanael in one of his strongest videos,,,



"...The wailing wall is the seat of a satanic ritual outlined by the 13th century Jewish occult system known as the Kabbalah... The so called divine presence at the wailing is actually the Kabbalistic feminine emanation of their false god the Shekhinah. Watch closely as the Rabbis thrust their pelvises and penises back and forth in a prescribed prayer movement called Davening in which the Jew copulates with the Shekhinah in order to give birth to an erotic union with the Ein-soph, the Kabbalistic masculine emanAtion of their false god.



This is the rite of political passage which every politician in the United States must pass... For Rand Paul, and for so many other saps like McCain, Bush, Obama, Clinton, and Romney to perform the rite of political passage at the Wailing Wall is nothing less than to shake hands with the Devil... Not only are our politicians selling their souls to the Jews... [but] they're also participating in a lewd occult ritual where the so-called "Divine Presence" is actually Satan Himself. Satan's seat is at the Wailing Wall, and our politicians, brought there by the Jews -- are carrying him all the way back home to America."