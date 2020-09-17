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Jake Morphonios 🟢 The Sinister Role of the UAE in the War in Yemen
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37 views • September 17, 2020
Blackstone Intelligence Network


This week, President Trump hosted representatives from the United Arab Emirates at the White House. But is the UAE truly a friend to America? What is the nature of the secret relationship between the UAE and Israel? Jake Morphonios shares insights...

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