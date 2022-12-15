Situation Update, Dec 15, 2022 - Germany runs out of munitions while Russia deploys YARS nuclear missiles aimed at US & UK

0:00 Intro

3:07 Surviving Collapse

10:05 Germany

31:05 Poland

37:55 California

48:19 Tom Hughes





- Ron Paul warns of social unrest and violence following economic collapse

- Brandom Smith explains why Leftists won't survive economic collapse

- Germany sees explosion in unexpected deaths following covid #vaccine push

- Germany running low on munitions due to critical parts delayed from China

- Lawmaker reveals Germany could fight a war for just TWO DAYS

- Russia could conquer Germany with barely a fight

- Putin readies YARS ICBM weapons, targeting the US & UK

- UK Royal Marines admit running undercover ops in Ukraine

- Poland is building a large land army but won't be ready until 2035

- New mayor of LA declares homelessness emergency, but won't do anything about the CAUSES

- Interview with Tom Hughes from Hope For Our Times





