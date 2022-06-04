Dr Jennifer Daniels - Vaccines or Not? No Such Thing as Immunity on OneRadioNetwork with Patrick Timpone (09.25.18)

Immunity from this or that is not a static event that is in place. Our immune systems are ever changing, in flux, modulating moment to moment. We know what brings the immune system into balance and what doesn’t…and vaccines do not.

Dr. Daniel’s 6 Step LIVER CLEANSE (Updated version)

1) 6pm : 1 TB Epsom Salts + 1 C of water

2) 8pm : repeat

3) 10pm: 1/2 C of Virgin Olive Oil + 1 tsp turpentine + 1/2 C Lemon juice

4) SLEEP on right side

5) 6am : 1TB Epsom salts + 1 C of water

6) 8am : 1TB Epsom salts + 1 C of water

-We start the show with Dr. Daniels MD as she givers her experience with vaccines and her approach and philosophy on vaccines for children and adults.

-It is important to understand the concept Dr.’s are forced to live by called “Standard of Care.” One of the reasons they can not be sued for damage a drug or vaccine may do to you and family.

-The mechanism of Beta Blockers with a question from a 91 year old listener on wanting to get off of oxygen

-The process of moving away from being Type One or Type Two Diabetic.

-It is important to keep cholesterol numbers in the 250 range and up around 300 for those 70 revolutions around the sun

-If your Molasses has more than 50 Calories per Tbs. it is not the right kind and won’t work as well.

-How to use coffee grounds for beautiful skin

-the back of my leg behind the knee is swollen; I think my veins back there may be blocked as there is a dull pain and I have tingling at my toes; any other suggestions

-What brand of Castor Oil do either one of you prefer?

-I’ve gotten a lot of periodic itchiness down there and minor hemorrhoids fluctuating in size. I presume this is a result of my body realizing it can (re)direct toxins through the ‘out door,’…instead of my experience of scalp, sinuses, throat, tongue, skin, etc.

-I’ve been wanting to grow my hair. What dosage do you recommend for the nutritional yeast and blackstrap molasses? Also, just and FYI…I recently ordered the Plantation unsulphured blackstrap molasses (non-organic), and it said 60 calories per tablespoon on the label, but some of the bottles at my local store with an earlier expiration date still have 42 calories on the label. So now I’m concerned that they have recently changed the formula!

-You mention coffee grounds as a good exfoliant and wash agent. Are these grounds BEFORE or AFTER brewing of the coffee?

-Can you talk a little about the four cookbooks that you offer for sale. What is so special about them? For an Untalented Cook – how easy is it to follow your recipes? Any way to peek into a list of things to cook? Love Patrick’s and Dr. Daniels’ work.

-Can lymphedema be cured. My husband is suffering from lymphedema on both his leg got it from a diabetic ulcer on lasik when he stops the lasik his legs swells is there a natural remedy for it. please help me. thanks

-I have been prescribed CoQ10 for my Hypertrophic Cardiomyapathy. The medicinal grade CoQ10 that my doctor prescribed is helpful, but is very expensive and was curious if Dr. Daniels has any opinion on CoQ10 and if there is any alternative or if cheaper, store bought supplements are comparable.

-I have a friend who had stroke and heart attacks in her family. To be safe she is on a low dose cholesterol pill to keep her cholesterol below 200. I tried to let her know that a low cholesterol level is pretty dangerous but she says it runs in her family and she wants to keep it down to make sure she does not have a heart attack. What are your thoughts Dr. Daniels??

-What is the reason that a paraplegic diabetic has constant feelings of having to urinate. There docs keep giving antibiotics.

-Does Dr. Daniels have any advice on what I can do for Venous Stasis and loads of broken capillaries on the legs? Things I have tried: Turmeric, Cayenne pepper, enzymes, and Vitality capsules; however, the Vitality capsules give me diarrhea.

-Please give me your thoughts on migraine headaches…have not had on in years and on a recent visit to Germany had a really though one. Change in food etc?

-How do you do liver flushes? can u tell me the process. Thanks

-Just tested positive for Sjogren's Syndrome. How do I find root cause?

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Dr Daniels Interviews, Podcast & Shows: https://t.me/DrJenniferDaniels

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https://oneradionetwork.com/health/dr-jennifer-daniels-vaccines-or-not-no-such-thing-as-immunity-september-25-2018/