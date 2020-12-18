© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Navaaro Report: THE IMMACULATE DECEPTION, 6 Key Dimensions of Election Irregularities; 2020 Election Deceptions
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
219 views • December 18, 2020
Navaaro Report: THE IMMACULATE DECEPTION, 6 Key Dimensions of Election Irregularities.
Peter Navaar, who serves as advisor to President Trump; released a report, in his private capacity on the integrity of the 2020 Election.
Peter Navaar, who serves as advisor to President Trump; released a report, in his private capacity on the integrity of the 2020 Election.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.