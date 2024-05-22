Blinken warned if United Nations recognizes Palestine as an Independent State, US, allies & affiliated businessmen Will Cut Funding for UN

HalalFlow via @GeoPWatch: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned Arab American leaders: If Palestine becomes a state, there will be global starvation
It turns out that Blinken was already threatening the UN, specifically the UN World Food Program, if they accepted Palestine as a member, thereby legitimizing it as a state.
"The world will have to starve like Gaza" is quite the threat coming from a man who could easily prevent Gaza from starving. If he is willing to go to these lengths to prevent the mostly symbolic UN from acknowledging that Palestine exists, what will he do to protect the Zionist leaders?
