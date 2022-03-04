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Video: DeSantis Tells Students Standing Behind Him To Take Off “Ridiculous” Masks
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55 views • March 04, 2022
Oh wow, I wish our Hitler Premier in Western Australia was like Ron DeSantis . . . instead he is doubling down!!
From Trump Newsletter
During a speech at the University of South Florida Governor Ron DeSantis turned to students who were stood directly behind him and asked them to take off their face masks, calling it ‘ridiculous theater’.
From Trump Newsletter
During a speech at the University of South Florida Governor Ron DeSantis turned to students who were stood directly behind him and asked them to take off their face masks, calling it ‘ridiculous theater’.
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